19 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Analyst's CCMA Case Against Parliament Continues

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is expected to continue a case on Thursday between former analyst Dr Sean Muller and Parliament regarding a deputy director of economics post.

Muller alleges he had been overlooked for a promotion, while being more qualified than the candidate who got the job.

He had a PhD, while the successful candidate, also a respondent in the matter, only had a master's degree. He was the highest performing analyst, he said.

Muller was shortlisted, interviewed, and underwent psychometric testing. After a six-month-long recruitment process, the position was offered to Seeraj Mohamed.

Muller previously told the commission that while no one had ever approached him to do academic work, others were asked.

Others in the office were favoured because they had helped do political work, including write speeches, which were not part of the office's mandate, he alleged.

Source: News24

South Africa

