19 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NNPC Denies Increasing Petrol Price, Warns Against Panic Buying

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday admonished Nigerians not to engage ‎in panic buying of petrol as there was no plan to increase its price.

‎In a statement released in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the Corporation further assured motorists that there was enough supply in stock.

"The Corporation has 1.3 billion litres stock of PMS, otherwise called petrol, which is sufficient to serve the nation for more than 38 days.

"This plea comes on the heels of reports that some motorists have begun panic buying of petrol, following rumours that the government is about to increase the pump price of the white product from N145 per litre.

"NNPC wishes to assure Nigerians that there is no iota of truth in the rumour that government is scheduled to adjust pump price of petrol.

"Indeed, with the resumption of production by the Corporation's three refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri, complemented by imports, there is enough stock of petrol‎, diesel and kerosene," Ughamadu said.

Ughamadu recalled that this point was explained on Tuesday NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Refineries, Mr Anibor Kragha while briefing the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream in a presentation on the current status of the refineries at the National Assembly in Abuja.

"In the presentation, Kragha told the legislators that the nation's three refineries produced additional volumes of 4.6 million litres of kerosene and 7.7 million litres of diesel.

"This in addition to millions of litres of petrol being refined daily at the nation's refineries.

"The assurances of availability of stock by the NNPC Chief Operation Officer of the Refineries yesterday still stands," he said.

Nigeria

'My House is a House of Rats'

She lives by a huge rubbish dump in Kuchigoro. The dump grows taller every day and it is right to say that she lives… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.