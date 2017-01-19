Cameroon: Penal Code, OHADA Law - Official English Versions Handed to Lawyers

The Minister of State, Minister of Justice, Laurent Esso chaired the event in Yaounde yesterday January 18, 2017.

The practice of justice in Cameroon has been enriched with official English copies of the Penal Code, the treaty creating OHADA and OHADA Uniform Acts handed to the President of the Bar Council of Cameroon, Barrister Ngnie Kamga for use by legal practitioners in the different jurisdictions especially in the Englishspeaking North West and South West Regions. OHADA is the Organisation for the Harmonisation of Business Law in Africa. The Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Laurent Esso, handed copies of the legal instruments to the President of the Bar Council in a ceremony at the Ministry of Justice in Yaounde on January 18, 2017.

Mr Esso in a solemn and symbolic manner handed 50 copies of the treaty creating OHADA published in Cameroon in 1997, 50 copies of the OHADA Uniform Acts whose translation in English was published in Cameroon in the Official Gazette in 1999 and 50 copies of the English version of the Penal Code promulgated on July 12, 2016 by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya. In detail, lawyers and legal practitioners now have the English versions of the various OHADA Uniform Acts. They include the Uniform Act of 24 March 2000 on the Harmonisation of the Accounts of Enterprises; Arbitration rules of the Common Court of Justice and Arbitration of 11 March 1999; Uniform Act of 10 April 1998 Organising Collective Proceedings for Clearing Debts; Uniform Act of 11 March 1999 on Arbitration; Uniform Act of 15 December 2010 Organising Securities.

There are also the Treaty on the Harmonisation of Business Law in Africa; Uniform Act of 22 March 2003 on the Contract for the Carriage of Goods by Road, Uniform Act of 17 April 1997 Relating to Commercial Companies and Economic Interest Groups and the Uniform Act of 17 April 1997 Relating to General Commercial Law. Speaking during the occasion, the Minister of State, Laurent Esso said the OHADA Law was a modern international, updated and applicable judicial instrument applied in our countries. He reminded the lawyers that the Bar Council was neither a trade union nor a political party but a corps whose contribution is essential for the good functioning of justice. He said the ministry was ready to help the Bar Council in accordance with the law for it to function well