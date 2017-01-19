18 January 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Programme Budgeting - Officials Review Follow-up Mechanisms

By Kimeng Hilton Ndukong

Senior staff of the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, are meeting in Yaounde for a three-day seminar.

Programme budgeting, which insists on results instead of financial resources, has been implemented by government ministries in Cameroon in the past three years. In order to ensure better compliance with the new financial demands, the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, MINMIDT, on January 18, 2017, in Yaounde, organised a three-day seminar for its senior staff. The focus is on planning, programming and budgeting.

Opening the training, MINMIDT Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr Olomo Belinga Thèrése Bessomo, said the objective was not just to familiarize new officials with the fairly new concept, but above all improve overall outcomes. This is more so as lapses have been noticed, especially in the area of budget monitoring, Dr Olomo pointed out. The lead facilitator of the seminar, Wanssy Pierre, noted the importance of refresher training to keep officials abreast with the demands of the new budgeting system. He said practice sessions will be held for better understanding.

Organised in partnership with a local chartered accounting firm, participants in the seminar will handle topics such as result-based programme budgeting in Cameroon, budget planning, budget stakeholders and the challenges of programme budgeting. Others are the role of financial auditors, budget management and follow-up and budget implementation challenges.

