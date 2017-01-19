Cameroon: Government Debriefs Diplomatic Corps

The Minister of External Relations on tuesday January 17 held talks with members of diplomatic representations in Yaounde.

The Ministry of External Relations on tuesday January 17, 2017, witnessed intense diplomatic activities as the Minister, Lejeune Mbella Mbella held separate discussions with various groups of the diplomatic corps and UN specialised agencies. The discussions that held at the conference hall of the Ministry of External Relations behind closed doors, CT gathered, had just one agenda which was to give the official information on the actual socio-political situation in Cameroon with the ongoing teachers and lawyers strike in the North West and South West Regions.

Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella flanked by his close aides met with the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea and Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Cameroon, Piero Pioppo and later with the group of diplomats including the President of the African Group and the Ambassador of the Central African Republic, Martial Beti Marace, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Cameroon, Ambassador Françoise Collet and the Central Africa Regional Director of UNESCO, Félix Loïtéohin Ye.

The second group of diplomats received by the Minister included the US Ambassador to Cameroon, Michael Stephen Hoza, the Chinese Ambassador, Wei Wenhua, Russian Ambassador, Nikolay Ratsiborinsky, Japanese Ambassador Kunio Okamura and representatives of the Ambassador of France and the British High Commissioner, amongst others.

The President of the African Group lauded the initiative to share the official version of the unfortunate happenings Félix Loïtéohin Ye in the North West and South West Regions which to him dispels false information and intoxication. He called on all parties concerned to privilege dialogue for lasting solutions to be found. The Regional Representative of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Félix Loïtéohin Ye said the right to strike should not impede the right to attend school.

He added that it is only the government of a country that can declare a blank school year and not UNESCO. All the groups of the diplomatic corps were treated to video projection of the violent demonstrations in the two English speaking regions of the country.