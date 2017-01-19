Nigerian-born reggae legend and guitarist, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, who in recent years has been in the news following his deteriorating health condition, resulting from suspected case of drug addiction, is hale and hearty again.

The re-branded Majek was at Vanguard corporate Head office, in Apapa, Lagos, yesterday, where he declared his readiness to reclaim his pride of place in the Nigerian music scene.

Decked in black jeans upon jacket, black boot and black T-shirt with a black cap to match, Majek was brimming with life again compared to when he was a shadow of his old self few years ago. He came to Vanguard in company of his manager, Mr Omeka Uzoma Dee.

Fondly referred to as the 'Rainmaker', the reggae legend has been living in the United Kingdom, since last year, recording his 10-track album. He said, he's in the country to show appreciation to everyone that has been nice to him during his trial period.

His words; "We're here to help solve the Nigerian recession, and also, to openly appreciate everyone who has been nice to us, particularly Captain Busa Okubor. Everything he did for me was in secret, and he has done so much. So, we decided to come and appreciate him and also ask Nigerians to join us in thanking him for standing by me all through my difficult times.

"I have a new album that I want to use to give Nigerians hope following the prevailing economic recession in the country. Nigeria is the richest country in Africa going by virtue of the resources we have, so why should we be in recession? It's not a good business, the Nigerian government has to wake up from their programme of stealing and focus on the welfare of the poor masses. Else in the nearest future, we'll just have armed robbers, kidnappers and all sorts of social miscreants in the country," Majek said.

Speaking further, the reggae legend said, his upcoming album is a gift to Nigerians. "The 10-track album I am releasing is a gift to Nigerians. This is because for five years, I have not dropped an album but someone I used to work with pirated my work at Alaba International market. So this new album is like a gift to my countrymen. Later, I will do the album where I will feature emerging Nigerian artistes. The only person that was featured in my forthcoming album is Tuface. He is going to be on the album. And the album is a revelation album and it is titled, "Weep not children". The children are weeping because our leaders are not doing what they are supposed to do."