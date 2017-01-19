Nigeria: Obey Court Order On Zakzaky, Shi'ites Tell Govt

Shi'ites, under the aegis of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, have demanded the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife, Malama Zeenatu Ibraheem, warning of dire consequences of disobedience to valid court orders.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja on behalf of IMN, Sheikh Abdulhameed Bello recalled that "on December 2, 2016, the Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court Abuja gave judgment in two consolidated suits filed by our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenatu Ibraheem, and ordered their unconditional release within 45 days of the judgment."

The IMN accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as well as Governor Nasir el-Rufa'i of Kaduna State of being behind the travails of its leader.

He said: "One thing is clear and that is the fact that it is the Federal Government that is holding our leader.

"Prior to the judgment of the court, the Federal Government gave the Nigerian people the impression that it was the Kaduna State Government that was holding our leader. While the Kaduna State Governor is complicit in the travails of our leader, he has his inspiration and muscle from the Federal Government.

"We find it difficult to understand why the Government has decided against all international human rights norms and tenets of decency to hold our leader without trial. A few people that do not wish our Movement well claimed that we do not recognize the sovereignty of Nigeria and its institutions, yet we took our grievances to a properly constituted court of law.

"The government claimed that members of our Movement do not obey the rule of law and due process but it is our leader who has been held in solitary confinement for one year and one month without any charges being filed against him and without the authorities alleging any offence against him.

Sheikh Abdulhameed Bello said the houses of their leader have been destroyed, "his children have been brutally killed. His wife is in custody and carrying bullet wounds. Our leader has lost one eye and is in the process of losing the remaining one.

He added "The Kaduna State Government has also obliterated anything associated with the Islamic Movement in Nigeria despite the fact that all properties of our leader and properties of our Movement have valid and subsisting Certificates of Occupancy."

While thanking the human rights community and professional groups for their support, the group urged them to persuade the government to obey the orders of court, and to release their leader unconditionally.

"We also appeal to the international community to commit Nigeria to upholding religious rights and freedoms, failing which the Nigerian government and its agents be isolated and sanctioned.

It added "we appeal to all Nigerians to prevail on the government to release our leader to seek medical attention to the challenges of his sight. The Nigerian Army destroyed his left eye and he can hardly see with the right one. Unless our leader is released to seek medical help, he will completely go blind in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Sheikh Abdulhameed Bello said the Islamic Movement will continue to use all constitutional and legitimate means and avenues to drive home its points.