19 January 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Southern Africa Battles Army Worm Invasion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lameck Masina

Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe are urging farmers to act fast with pesticides to halt the spread of army worms now threatening crops. Army worms are a common pest, but this year's invasion has sparked particular concern.

In those three countries alone, the worms have destroyed thousands of hectares of maize — a staple food. El Nino-induced drought and flooding destroyed much of the previous two harvests, leaving nearly 30 million people in the region in need of food assistance.

"The problem is that if you have had, like we have had here in southern Africa, two droughts, it provides [a] conducive environment for the army worms to be very active when the rains come," said Chimimba David Phiri, coordinator for the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization for Southern Africa.

Malawi first reported the army worms at the start of January, in eight of the country's 28 districts. Now, officials say the worms have spread across Malawi.

"People in most parts of the country are now reporting incidents of some sort,” said Erica Maganga, principal secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture in Malawi.

She says efforts are underway to contain the worms.

"It's a pest that comes almost in every growing season,” Maganga said, “so we always pre-position pesticides in all the ADDs [Agriculture Development Divisions]. We are giving out cypermethrin to small-scale farmers whose gardens have been affected."

Maganga says owners of big farms are advised to buy the pesticides from agro-dealer shops. Rose Chisowa, a farmer outside Malawi's capital Lilongwe, told VOA that she has almost managed to control the worms which invaded her rice field.

"I noted about the army worms earlier,” she said. “Actually, I noted it on my rice when it was on nursery. So I bought some pesticides. I sprayed cypermethrin and it worked."

Zimbabwe is reporting the army worms in seven of the country's eight corn-growing provinces. But it is Zambia that has been the hardest hit. The country first registered the invasion of the worms last month in four provinces: Copperbelt, Central, Eastern and Lusaka.

Zambia has been using military planes to spray pesticides to highly affected areas. Local media reports say the worms have destroyed 124,000 hectares of maize crops in Zambia, up from nearly 90,000 hectares last week.

VOA’s Sebastian Mhofu in Harare contributed to this report.

Southern Africa

Watchdog Condemns Death Threats Against Rights Defenders

Centre for Development of People (CEDEP) has condemned in strongest terms the death threats that different human rights… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.