Kenyan Traders Asked to Observe Cross-Border Trade Regulations

Kenyan traders have been asked to observe cross-border trade regulations to avoid harassment.

Eastern African Sub-Regional Support Initiative for the Advancement of Women (EASSI) programme director Christine Nankubuge said Wednesday it was important for traders to observe trade guidelines so that they can conduct businesses without disturbance by the authorities at the border point.

Speaking at the Green Park Hotel in Taveta during women empowerment and training programme, Ms Nankubuge said lack of information often lead to the traders resorting to the use of informal routs where they are sexually harassed and even robbed of their goods.

She said most traders lack information on trade guidelines and that there is need to create awareness.

"The traders lack information on tax and immigration procedures and taxation of goods commonly traded across the Taveta/ Holili border such as vitenge and agricultural produce," she said.

During the training, more than 200 women were trained on cross-border trade procedures and the requirements before crossing border with their goods.

The traders said there were trade barriers between Kenya and Tanzania border at Taveta which they described as a threat to their business.

The Kenyan traders complained of inequality, mistreatment and harassment by the Tanzanian authorities making them to resort to informal routs to transport their goods.

But Tanzania Revenue Authority official Emmanuel Kaberya said most traders do not follow the laid down cross-border trade procedures hence they are forced to use informal routs which land them into problems.

"There are no barriers at all, the main problem is that traders lack information on the tax procedures, simplified trade regulations and key issues to note on importing or exporting agricultural products and other goods," he said.

Earlier, Taveta Deputy County Commissioner Henry Wafula said issues of trade barriers had been solved and that the Kenyan traders are supposed to get permit from Tanzanian officials before transacting any business

He said the neighbouring country was putting restrictions due to the enduring drought, which is feared, is likely to result in shortage of farm produce.

"We have been holding inter-border meetings and there are no harassment, business is good and there is perfect relations between our traders and the Tanzanian authorities," he said.