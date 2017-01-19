Kenya: University Workers at JKUAT, Moi and Chuka Abandon Work

The Labour court has insisted university workers strike is illegal as defiant staff continue to down their tools one university after the other.

The job boycott has officially started at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology, Moi and Chuka universities.

Teaching and non-teaching staff at Egerton, Kisii and Machakos universities have also abandoned their work stations and taken to the streets.

THE CBA

The strike involves members of the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu), University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha).

They are pushing for higher perks, which comprise the collective bargaining agreement 2013-2017 drawn up by the universities, unions and the government.

They unions say the CBA, which is set to expire in six months, has never been implemented since it was drawn up six years ago.

Their aim is to have their basic salaries and house allowances increased by 50 per cent to match those of their counterparts in the region and the world.

DIRECTIVE

The university workers started their industrial action even as the labour court maintained that the strike should remain suspended.

Judge Hellen Wasilwa on Thursday issued the directive in another case filed by the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum of Federation of Kenya Employers against Kusu.

The court, the judge said, would continue to dispense justice and do its work as required, and that parties in the case had agreed to put off the strike to allow negotiations.

Judge Wasilwa issued her directive after the Forum told court that the workers' unions were agreeing to hold talks while in courts only to incite their members to boycott work as soon as they leave the courtroom.

