19 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Udf's Maunde Re-Elected Deputy Mayor of Zomba City

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zawadi Chilunga

A United Democratic Front (UDF) Counsellor for Chinamwali ward David Maunde on Tuesday reclaimed his position as Deputy Mayor for Zomba City Council after flooring a DPP councillor, Chikhulipilo Jimu with 7 votes against 4.

This means that Maunde will serve the council for another two years .

There was jubilation as UDF supporters clad on party colours sang songs of praise for its leader Atupele Muluzi and councillor Maunde just outside the Zomba Council offices.

The UDF party is heading all the councils in the Eastern Region apart from from Zomba City where the are now deputising a DPP councillor who was elected Mayor after the death of the Mayor, last year.

Elections of the Councils have hit the headlines lately as parties jostle for control of the local government.

Malawi

Watchdog Condemns Death Threats Against Rights Defenders

Centre for Development of People (CEDEP) has condemned in strongest terms the death threats that different human rights… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.