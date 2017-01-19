A United Democratic Front (UDF) Counsellor for Chinamwali ward David Maunde on Tuesday reclaimed his position as Deputy Mayor for Zomba City Council after flooring a DPP councillor, Chikhulipilo Jimu with 7 votes against 4.

This means that Maunde will serve the council for another two years .

There was jubilation as UDF supporters clad on party colours sang songs of praise for its leader Atupele Muluzi and councillor Maunde just outside the Zomba Council offices.

The UDF party is heading all the councils in the Eastern Region apart from from Zomba City where the are now deputising a DPP councillor who was elected Mayor after the death of the Mayor, last year.

Elections of the Councils have hit the headlines lately as parties jostle for control of the local government.