Kenya: Openda to Quit Orange at the End of the Year

Nairobi — Jos Openda will quit his position as Telkom Orange women's hockey club head coach at the end of the 2017 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league season.

Openda revealed to Capital sport that he will be relinquishing his role as the head of the technical bench after December's Africa Club championship where he will be chasing a 10th continental title and a sixth in a row for the side.

Last Sunday, Openda guided Orange to their fifth consecutive title and a ninth in total at City Park Hockey stadium where his charges edged out Ghana Revenue Authority 2-0 in the final.

"I want to see an all women technical bench sitting in the team," said Openda.

"I will be sitting on the side and will only come in to give some technical advice to the all women coaches," added Kenya's most successful Hockey tactician in the modern age.

Openda has however rebuffed any ideas of taking up roles in other clubs, both locally and abroad after his retirement but did not play down any chance of getting into sports politics.

"I love Kenya so much and I am not leaving this country. I have a family and business here so, I will be here."

KHU is set to hold their election later this year.

The tactician who is worried by the nonexistent of world club championship for ladies has at the same, challenged International Hockey Federation to re consider introducing the defunct world games for the benefit of top teams.

"We don't benefit at all as a team," coughed Openda.

Due to perceived non competitive nature of these games, clubs from South Africa have boycotted the games since 1999.

"Other teams benefit a lot by playing us but we don't gain anything. So it would be better to play top teams at the world championship to improve our standards. But as things stand currently, we play continental games, come back to the local league and back to continental. There is no growth."

But even as he plan his exit from Hockey where he has dominated both local and continental stage with Orange, Openda has set three targets this year for his ever confident side.

"We want to win two continental titles in a single year and we want to do that without conceding a goal," he said.

Openda also wants to guide Orange into the Guiness World Book of Record by breaking the 24 year record held by Shakia of Egypt for winning the most titles when they attempt their 10 later in December.

"About that (sports politic), I still have a whole season ahead of me and the most important thing is to win the sixth title with the team and see if we may extend our dominance to 30 years and possibly enter into the (Guiness ) world book of records. We want to dominate continental hockey for 30 years," he concluded.

Josephine Atari is most likely to take up his position when he finally quits.

In 2015, Openda had hinted that his time at the club was coming to an end. He went ahead to challenge the players to win the following season league without conceding a goal; possibly the only target he is yet to achieve with this squad.

Orange also holds the national record with 19 premier league cups in their cabinet.