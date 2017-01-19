Somalia: Uhuru Says Al Shabaab Defeated in Somalia Battle

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta said his military forces in Somalia have made i great victory in the fight against the Al Qaeda-linked militan group Al shbaab. President Kenyatta said KDF forces played a significant role in the an going efforts by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), aimed to wipe out Al shabaab in Somalia.

He said his country's police have minimized the upsurge of Al shabaab attacks in northeastern Kenya over the past 12 months. Kenyatta said only 16 people were killed by Al shabaab in 2016.

US embassy said 122 people were killed in 2016, a reports contrary to Uhuru's statement.