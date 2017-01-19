Somalia: Several Soldiers Killed in Attack On SNA Convoy

Smail Chergui, AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, arrived in Bujumbura in the afternoon of 18 January 2017. He paid… Read more »

Pro-al shabaab media outlets reported the militants killed a number of government soldiers following an ambush on a vehicle transporting Mira from Hudur to El Berde town. Somali military commanders in the region did not comment on Al shabaab's claim of killing soldiers in attack. The residents said Al shabaab has stepped up such raids in the rural areas.

Several Somali military soldiers were killed in an ambush attack by Al shabaab fighters in Bakol region, south-west of Somalia on Thursday. The Al shabaab attack took place at Marerey area, a small semi-forest area that links Hudur town to El-Berde district, according to sources in the military.

