Zambia: Police Arrest 2 Over Killing of Burundian

POLICE have arrested two people in connection with the killing of a Burundian who was shot by bandits at his shop in Lusaka's Woodlands area last month.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said Police in Lusaka arrested Farouk Abdul, 32, and Charles Banda, 28, on Saturday in connection with the shooting of Vincent Banglishano, 44, who was shot at his shop and later died.

The shooting happened on December 24 around 20:50 hours on Buluwe Road.

The victim was shot with a shotgun on the left side of the belly and died in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

His wife and family that were in the car outside the shop were also attacked and phones stolen from them.

Ms Katongo in a statement yesterday said the suspects, who were believed to be behind a spate of violent crimes experienced in Chalala, Woodlands and Ibex Hill areas, were picked up on Saturday from Chalala.

The suspects are detained in police custody.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old boy, Mazuba Machambwa, died on the spot in a road traffic accident which occurred in Central Province on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 12:00 hours on a gravel road in Kasosolo area.

Ms Katongo said the accident happened when a Toyota Raum, registration number ALJ 9722 which was being driven by Greenford Hachambwa, 50, of Kasosolo allegedly lost control due to inexperience and careered off the road after which the car hit into a tree.

The boy, who was the passenger, sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.

The body of the deceased is in the Kabwe General Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem while the driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

In Lusaka, an unidentified male pedestrian aged between 30 and 35 died on the spot after he was hit by a motor vehicle in an accident which occurred on Tuesday around 21:00 hours on Kafue Road near Mike's Car Wash.

The driver of the BMW, registration number ALC 300, Daud Lulati, aged 23, an Indian of Mapanza Road in Kafue, hit the pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The body is in the UTH mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem.

In a related development, a child aged one year and eight months of Ng'ombe Township in Lusaka died on the spot after she was hit by a Toyota Fortuner, registration number BAA 2150 which was being driven by James Phiri, aged 31.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 14:30 hours on an access road in Ng'ombe Township, Maplot area, when the driver of the vehicle reversed negligently and hit the crawling toddler.

The driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.