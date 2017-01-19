18 January 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: 22-Yr-Old Man Killed By Friend

By Esther Ng'andu

A-TWENTY-YEAR-OLD man of Kalulushi District has been murdered by his friend after a dispute during a drinking spree.

Police have identified the deceased as Peter Musonda and the accused as Kataya Tandeo.

Copperbelt police chief Charity Katanga said the murder happened over the weekend in Chamwanza farming area in Kalulushi.

Ms Katanga explained that Loveness Chungu, 62 of the same area reported that her grandson was beaten to death by his friend.

She said kicks and fists were allegedly used after a dispute and when police visited the scene the body was found with mud all over without visible injuries and the victim was suspected to have suffered internal external injuries.

Ms Katanga said the body of the deceased was in Kalulushi General hospital awaiting postmortem while the accused was on the run.

Meanwhile a 22 year-old woman of Solwezi District has committed suicide by hanging herself after a domestic difference with her husband.

North-Western Province police chief Auxensio Daka who confirmed the incident yesterday said the suicide happened at the weekend in Kachana area of Solwezi.

Mr Daka said Raphael Chinyama reported the matter to police that his sister in-law had committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree using a chitenge material .

He explained that no foul play was suspected as the incident happened after a domestic difference with her husband.

The commissioner said the body was retrieved and taken to the mortuary awaiting burial .

In another development a driver and two passengers have sustained serious injuries after the truck they were travelling in fell into a river.

Mr Daka who confirmed the accident said it happened on Tuesday at 20:30 hours at Mutanda river bridge on the Solwezi-Mutanda road a kilometer before the check point

He said the incident happened after the driver Daniel Chanda, 31 of Zambia township failed to ascend and in the process the vehicle rolled backwards before falling into the river.

Mr Daka said as a result the driver and two passengers yet to be identified sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Solwezi hospital.

