FORD South Africa yesterday said they will be recalling 100 Kuga 1,6-litre model vehicles from the Namibian market following a similar decision in South Africa on Monday.

The recall comes after 48 Kugas have caught fire, 11 of them this month, and one life has been lost in a fire incident in South Africa.

Rella Bernades of Ford South Africa's media relations' division told The Namibian yesterday that there are 100 vehicles affected in Namibia.

In a statement this week, Ford South Africa said a total of 4 556 vehicles were affected by this safety recall in South Africa alone. The affected cars were built between December 2012 and February 2014.

The company said Kuga's 1,5lt and 2,0lt engine models were not affected.

Novel Ford Namibia marketing manager Hayley Allen told The Namibian yesterday that as one of the five dealerships of Ford Kugas in Namibia, she could not immediately provide figures of affected customers, but promised to contact Ford South Africa for the information.

With this safety recall, all affected vehicles, including those that have already been checked, must be taken to a Ford dealership as soon as possible, the Ford statement reads.

There are five Ford dealerships in Namibia.

This safety recall comprises two stages, according to Ford South Africa.

The first stage involves replacing affected components in the cooling system, verifying and updating the software, and conducting an oil leak check on the cylinder head.

"If any Kuga 1,6 owner sees any indication that the engine may be overheating or experiences warnings on the instrument cluster, they should pull over as soon as it is safe to do so, switch off the engine, and ensure all occupants are safely out of the vehicle. For safety reasons, the bonnet must not be opened," the statement reads.

The next stage of the safety recall would make the cooling system even more robust, and was likely to involve further changes to parts and warning systems.

"We are currently ensuring that the changes we make are complete and thoroughly tested - and will communicate with our customers as soon as this stage commences," the company said.

Ford further said that while it would continue to investigate the Kuga 1,6 engine compartment fires, "based on the current data, we have determined that the fires are due to engine overheating".

This, according to the statement, was caused by a lack of coolant circulation, which could lead to a cracking of the cylinder head and an oil leak.

"If the leaking oil reaches a hot engine surface, it can potentially catch fire. We are not aware of any injuries resulting from engine compartment fires," Ford said.

Michael Gaweseb, executive director of the Namibia Consumer Trust, told The Namibian that he approached Novel Ford Namibia yesterday and requested to speak to the dealer principal, who informed him that they would gladly replace the parts that they thought caused fire.

"I have been following the Ford Kuga saga, and Ford's reluctance in initiating the recall. While our consumer protection colleagues in South Africa could have been a little tougher on the Ford manufacturer, they allowed Ford to wait and see, and in the meantime someone passed away," stated Gaweseb.

He said engineers should make provision for ignorance.

"I would, therefore, encourage vehicle owners to respond right away to the recall as they will be provided with a rented vehicle while theirs is being fixed," he added.