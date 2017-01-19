19 January 2017

Kenya: Odinga Says Cord Will Get 11 Million Votes in the Presidential Election

By Henry Nyarora

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said that the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) is sure of getting at least 11 million votes in the presidential election in August if the polls will be free and fair.

He said following opposition unity, they are now assured of resoundingly defeating Jubilee.

Speaking Thursday when he visited Nyamira County to motivate potential voters to register, Mr Odinga asked residents to be ready to protect their ballots so that they are not stolen.

He said their research had shown them that they would not get less than 11 million votes.

"A research we have carried out shows that the opposition has more than eleven million voters in the country which can take us to State House," he said.

He said in Nyanza, Cord is sure of getting at least 3.5 million votes, 2.5 million in Western, three million in Ukambani and two million in Coast.

He said they would do everything possible to protect those votes.

MONITOR PROCESS

"This time round I will not come back protesting that my votes have been stolen," he said.

He told Cord supporters to closely monitor the voting process from polling centres, tallying and transmission of results and raise the red flag whenever figures fail to add up to prevent rigging.

Mr Odinga told them to "become soldiers of Agwambo" to enable them to prevent rigging.

He also said they had developed a plan to deal with Jubilee's high numbers in Parliament, saying they would control both Houses after the next polls.

"I ask our supporters across the country to register in large numbers and defeat Jubilee Party in the National Assembly which enjoys the tyranny of numbers," he told residents who turned up at Gesima market in Nyamira.

Mr Odinga, who launched voter registration in Nyamira before leaving for Kisii for the same activity, was accompanied by ODM national treasurer Timothy Bosire, Nyamira ODM Chairman James Gesami, Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, County Woman Rep Alice Chae and dozens of parliamentary and gubernatorial aspirants.

