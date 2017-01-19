THE Minister of Tourism and Hospitality industry, Walter Mzembi, will formally launch his candidature for the United Nations World tourism Organisation (UNWTO) secretary general post on Thursday at the organisation's headquarters in Madrid, Spain.

Mzembi, who is the African Union endorsed candidate and also the current chairperson of the UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa, is gunning for the powerful post.

He is expected to launch his campaign at a reception on January 19, 2017.

Expected to be in attendance will be UNWTO member states, the current UNWTO secretary general, executive directors of the organisation as well as representatives of the Spanish ministries foreign affairs and tourism.

Mzembi was unanimously endorsed by African Heads of State and government at the African Union (AU) Summit in Kigali, Rwanda in July, 2016.

"It is the firm conviction of African Heads of State and government - as evidenced by their unanimous endorsement of member's candidature - that he has the qualifications, skills and competence, the vision and the equally as important, the drive and passion to successfully build on the remarkable legacy bequeathed to global tourism," noted a confirmatory letter of endorsement by AU.

If elected, Mzembi will be the first African to land such a powerful post at the world body.