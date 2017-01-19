Namibia: 'Resettlement Has Failed to Reduce Poverty'

NAMIBIA'S land reform process has failed to significantly contribute to poverty alleviation, charged a South African academic yesterday at a three-day law conference hosted by Unam at Swakopmund.

Speaking on the first day of the Society of Law Teachers of Southern Africa conference, Professor Mia Swart of the University of Johannesburg said it was evident that "the advances made in terms of resettlement don't necessarily translate into significant poverty alleviation".

Criticising the Namibian government's efforts, Swart also said that "it does not seem as if the President [Hage Geingob] and government are serious enough about poverty alleviation", and questioned why especially the Ovaherero and Nama "still seem to be marginalised", despite the ongoing land reform efforts in the country.

Swart drew attention to the persistence of high levels of economic inequality in the country, highlighting data which shows that some white Namibians enjoyed a better standard of living than Scandinavians, while many black Namibians had the same quality of live as people in such war-ravaged countries as Sierra Leone.

These remarks come hot on the heels of a number of land-related incidents which have pushed land reform to the front in public discussions. The most notable recent controversy, from late last year, was the stand-off between lands deputy minister Bernadus Swartbooi and President Hage Geingob over public criticisms by Swartbooi of lands minister Utoni Nujoma's handling of the land reform process.

Also late last year, a land bill was tabled in parliament by minister Utoni Nujoma, and hastily withdrawn again following an outcry. Since then, the Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) and community activists have called for the land bill to be put on hold until after the land conference, slated for September this year.

Echoing Swart's view on Namibia's income and wealth disparities, University of Namibia (Unam) senior law lecturer Tapiwa Warikandwa said during a plenary session at the conference that the country's Gini coefficient was very disturbing. "The closer it is to zero, the smaller the gap [between the rich and the poor], and the further from zero, the wider the gap," Warikandwa explained.

During the opening session, Unam vice chancellor Lazarus Hangula emphasised that "land reform is one of the key issues that still awaits a solution which satisfies the majority of the population. Land reform in Namibia and, indeed the rest of Africa, is a hotly contested issue, with debates on the subject often being polarised".

According to Hangula, "those who advocate land reform see it as a basis for enlarging room for previously disadvantaged persons to participate in the economic mainstream and eradicate poverty in post-colonial African societies".

On the other hand, "those who have reservations about the land reform programme often cite the need to adopt a free-market oriented approach to business activities as a basis for maintaining the status quo".

Sam Amoo, also from Unam's law school, explained the role of tertiary institutions in all this. "Universities, let alone law schools, are not meant to be ivory towers. The successful implementation of the government's decentralisation policy, especially in the context of land reform, calls for solid research and analysis, strategic planning, ongoing consensus building, capacity building and resource mobilisation."