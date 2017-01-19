Takudzwa Chitsiga — OUTGOING Zimbabwe Karate Union president Joe Rugwete has set his sights on the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee leadership whose elections will be held in July.

The seasoned administrator confirmed the move.

"After my resignation from the Zimbabwe Karate Union I am taking into consideration a request by several people for me to challenge for the ZOC leadership," he said.

"I am hopeful I will grab the opportunity to be part of the association and I hope given the chance I will give it my all.

"My long-time friend and colleague Admire Masenda, who was at the helm of ZOC for the past two terms, is likely to call it a day.

"I was given the idea by Masenda and others who felt I will add value to ZOC.

"I did not have any immediate plans for sport administration outside my Karate Club, the University of Zimbabwe UrakashiDojo and I remain passionate about sport.

"My overall ambition is to always develop, promote and defend sport, at any level possible."