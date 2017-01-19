19 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Swazis Behind Warriors

Noel Munzabwa — SWAZILAND might have lost to Zimbabwe in their battle to qualify for the 2017 AFCON finals, but the people of this country are rallying behind the Warriors in their adventure in Gabon.

The Swazis were impressed by the Warriors' spirited show in their 2-2 draw against Algeria in the first match of their group encounters.

Zimbabwe are the only Southern African nation in Gabon.

An ardent Manzini Sundowns follower, Buster Vilakati, who is an admirer of Knowledge Musona, said he was amazed by Warriors' display on Sunday.

"Congratulations on how you played on Sunday, that was splendid. In fact I didn't expect you guys to play such amazing football. You will definitely compete," he said.

A football analyst, Comfort Jele, said he believed Group B was living up to its reputation as the Group of Death.

Last week, former Swazi coach Harries Madze Bulunga believed the Warriors' positive result against Algeria set the tone for their success in Gabon. He hailed coach Callisto Pasuwa.

"Coach Pasuwa and his technical team are doing well under the circumstances, so I wouldn't change anything," said Bulunga.

