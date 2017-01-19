Tedious Manyepo — BLACK RHINOS wrestlers have promised to represent the nation well at the five-nation invitational tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa, from February 16 to 19.

The Zimbabwean club was invited to be part of the fiesta as most of their wrestlers are the current national title holders.

The United States of America, Australia, Germany and the hosts are the other countries billed to participate at the lucrative competition.

The Zimbabwean team has drafted 18 wrestlers who will battle it out in the Grecko Romeo, Free Style and Female wrestling categories.

Zimbabwe Wrestling Federation secretary-general, Tapiwa Masinire, confirmed the army team's invitation and predicted they will do well at the jamboree.

"I can gladly confirm that Black Rhinos Wrestling Club has been invited to compete in a five-nations wrestling contest to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, between 16 and 19 February.

"The team has already lined up their best wrestlers for the event which is expected to be graced by top clubs from Australia, Germany, United States of America as well as the hosts.

"The team has since intensified their preparations ahead of the competition and I am confident the wrestlers will deliver," he said.

Tapiwa Mukoni and Admire Tagwirei are expected to lead the soldiers' quest for glory in the 50kg and 55kg categories while Memory Nyathi (66kg) and Angeline Manyere (74kg) are billed to make a huge case for the club in the female pool.

Heavyweight Jonathan Muvingi is scheduled to turn professional at the tourney.

The 80kg-plus wrestler has completed his four-year amateur-stint without defeat.

The 26-year old fighter has been in the ring 13 times, winning 12 of the fights, 10 of them by knock-outs and drawing just once.

"I am ready to fly high the Zimbabwean flag. We are going to be the underdogs but, Black Rhinos being Black Rhinos, we can always turn the tables.

"What I can promise the country is that everyone in the team is ready to fight for the nation.

"I have already changed my eating habits," said Muvingi.