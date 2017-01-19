Mauritius: Australia and Mauritius Collaborate On Maritime Safety and Security

press release

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) collaborated with the Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries, Shipping and Outer Islands to organise a Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) from 16 to 19 January 2017. The exercise is part of an ongoing collaboration with AMSA known as the Search and Rescue Capability Partnership Programme.

A debriefing of the week-long activity run by Senior Search and Rescue Officer, Ms Cindy Francis, was conducted this morning at the ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries, Shipping and Outer Islands in Port Louis, where Minister Premdut Koonjoo, and Australia's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Ms Susan Coles, met the press for a review.

Minister Koonjoo reaffirmed the Government's commitment for the development of a sustainable blue economy and for fulfilling its obligation towards the maritime community which includes capacity building in SAR for the safety of life and property at sea. He also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Australia for the funding and resources that have been deployed for the enhanced SAR capability in Mauritius and the region.

For her part, High Commissioner Coles said: "Australia is committed to playing an active and constructive role in the Indian Ocean and projects such as the Search and Rescue Capability Partnership Programme reflect Australia's commitment to this region and in particular to our shared maritime safety and security."

The Search and Rescue Capability Partnership Programme

The AMSA's current programme of collaboration with the Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries, Shipping and Outer Islands, the National Coast Guard and the Department of Civil Aviation dates back to January 2015 when the Search and Rescue Capability Partnership Programme (SCPP) was first launched.

The $2.6 million programme funding which is being provided by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through its Government Partnerships for Development programme will help strengthen SAR capabilities in Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Mauritius. The programme will run until June 2018.

The Programme is assisting partner countries to strengthen their national SAR services to enable more effective response to maritime and aviation distress situations in their SAR areas. Search and rescue requires a cooperative and coordinated response across multiple government agencies including those involved in maritime and aviation operations and policy, policing, defence, weather prediction and the private sector.

In Mauritius, SAR authorities have worked collaboratively with the AMSA and supported all activities for enhancing SAR capability. Successful activities delivered to date have included SAR training in Port Louis and Singapore, training and implementation of the e-Broadcasts and Search and Rescue Calculator systems, Search and Rescue Exercises, and a meeting of the National SAR Standing Committee with over fifteen SAR organisations and agencies of Mauritius represented.

Search and Rescue Exercises are designed to practise and determine the readiness of organisations involved in a SAR response operation. They confirm that trained staff follow established procedures and use available systems to develop an effective SAR response plan. Outcomes and areas for improvement are determined through a debrief discussion and recommendations are made for consideration by the participating agencies.