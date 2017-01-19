19 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Centurion T20 Tickets Sold Out

Tickets for South Africa's 1st T20 international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park on Friday were sold out two days ahead of the match.

This was confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement on Thursday.

"To have secured a sellout demonstrates the passion of the people of Tshwane for cricket and the SuperSport Park experience," Jacques Faul, SuperSport Park CEO, said.

"Over the years the stadium has captured the family essence of cricket through its vibrant atmosphere.

"After successfully hosting last month's CSA T20 Challenge Final, we are now looking forward to an exhibition of international cricket on Friday night.

"We encourage anyone wishing to attend the fifth One-Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on 10 February to purchase their tickets well in advance to avoid disappointment."

The 1st T20 international gets underway at 18:00, following a curtain-raiser between the Proteas and the KFC Mini-Cricket Kids from Fleur Primary School at 15:30.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

