Djibouti Backs CS Amina for African Union Commission Post

Nairobi — Djibouti has affirmed its support for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Minister Amb. Amina Mohamed's candidature for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

Djibouti Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said it was time for the East African region to clinch the AUC top position, saying Ambassador Mohamed is the best candidate the continental body has ever had. Youssouf is also Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh's special envoy.

"Ambassador Mohamed is the most capable candidate and we are optimistic she will emerge the winner. Her victory will inject transformative leadership that will energize the AUC for the benefit of the continent and the East African region," said Youssouf.

The minister was speaking at State House Nairobi when he delivered a special message to President Uhuru Kenyatta from President Guelleh.

President Kenyatta welcomed Djibouti's support, saying Ambassador Mohamed is a candidate with vast experience who will steer the AUC to greater achievement.

He urged the region to work together in drumming up support for Ambassador Mohamed.

President Kenyatta and the Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister also discussed the situation in South Sudan and Somalia and expressed the need for concrete efforts to entrench peace and stability in the two countries.