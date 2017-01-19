Angola: Benguela - Over 400,000 Voters Registered for General Elections

Benguela — More than four hundred and sixty-seven thousand citizens were registered until January 10 this year, for the general elections of 2017, announced on Thursday the director of the Registries, Tuca Manuel.

According to him, the number corresponds to 57 percent of the universe of 824.169 voters in the central Benguela province.

The provincial director of the Registries said that the electoral registration update process is being guaranteed by 270 operators, distributed in 45 registry entities in the 10 municipalities of the province.

Tuca Manuel also explained that the process counted on 522 supervisors, of which 141 from the ruling MPLA party, 144 UNITA, 121 of CASA-CE, 67 of PRS, 35 of FNLA, 12 of the Democratic Block and two others of the PDP-ANA.