Namibia: African Armyworm Besieges Omusati

FARMERS in the Omusati region are likely to lose 50% of their crops to a chemical-resistant African armyworm infestation which was first detected in August last year.

The Namibian understands that African armyworm has also been detected in the Zambezi region, but not to the same scale as experienced in Omusati.

So bad is the situation that government's Etunda irrigation project, one of the biggest green scheme projects in the country, has had to destroy an entire maize crop to contain the outbreak.

The irrigation project, which is near Ruacana, is the biggest green maize producer in the country, and supplies the Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta).

The African armyworm infestation has affected both small-scale farmers and plots managed by the government-owned Agriculture Business Development (AgriBusDev) entity which produces maize, wheat and vegetables.

AgriBusDev, operating under the agriculture ministry, has 15 maize-producing plots at Etunda. The maize crop is grown and stored as part of maintaining strategic national reserves, while some is milled into flour, sold to the Office of the Prime Minister and distributed as drought relief, and also through the national school-feeding scheme.

Etunda irrigation project farm manager Albertus Viljoen told The Namibian yesterday that the African armyworm invasion started last August.

"This is a threat to production here. The worm is destroying crops, especially maize. I am worried that there will be no good harvest this year," he lamented.

Viljoen said he has not seen this particular worm attacking crops at this rate since he started his career more than 20 years ago.

The most worrying factor, he said, was that the worm attacked both the leaves on young maize and cobs.

Viljoen said the wet and humid weather has also contributed to the spread of the worm, which thrived well in such weather.

"You cannot find it this much in areas where the weather is extremely cold or hot," he explained.

He added that three agricultural experts - two from South Africa - have been brought in to assist in dealing with the infestation.

"They were here today, and we will see how things will go," he said.

Etunda assistant manager Paulus Hangula said the African armyworm was resistant to chemicals, and had already destroyed one field of young maize.

"You see, we are operating on a business model. The field we destroyed was affected. We saw that we cannot get any harvest from it. We decided just to destroy it and start all over," he said.

Hangula further stated that they have started spraying the young maize plants with pesticides in the morning and evening.

"These pests are difficult to control. When you spray today, they will show up tomorrow. If you spray and kill them, the eggs will hatch and grow again," he said, while showing The Namibian an army worm on a maize cob.

At the moment, only young plants were sprayed since they did not want the pesticides to affect the ripe maize.

"We have the consumer in mind. We don't want people to be affected," Hangula said.

A small-scale farmer at Etunda, Monika Amakali, said the outbreak was the worst she had ever seen since becoming a farmer at Etunda in 1998.

"We used to have them, but not like this. Maybe this is punishment from God. Normally, we have them, but when you spray once, they vanish for good. But this is something else," she noted.

Amakali said she has spent about N$3 000 on pesticides since September last year when her maize field was invaded.

"Now, I will try for the last time on two plots. If I spray and they do not go, I will abandon everything," she added.

Communal farmer Megameno Iipumbu of Etunda told The Namibian yesterday that about two of his hectares of mahangu seedlings and maize have been destroyed.

"Look at what it has done. All my crops are affected. Maybe I will survive with the beans because they are the only ones not affected," she said.

Iipumbu called on government to assist communal farmers with pesticides.

Omusati governor Erginus Endjala yesterday told The Namibian that his office had engaged the agriculture ministry on the matter.

"I know it is serious, but let me note that arrangements were done with the agriculture ministry to help farmers where the pest was detected to have their fields sprayed," he said.

Endjala added that a truckload of pesticides was on its way from Grootfontein to Outapi, and farmers' fields would be sprayed free of charge.

"It is just an outbreak, like the foot-and-mouth disease. Farmers are not going to be charged. They should just report cases to extension officers at their constituency offices," he said.

The agriculture ministry's spokesperson, Margaret Kalo, confirmed that they had received complaints from the north, but said her office would only comment on the outbreak today, once they had all the facts.