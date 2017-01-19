Liberia: Young Entrepreneur Encourages Against Laziness

One of Liberia's young entrepreneurs, Ms. Getrude D. Pratt, has encouraged the country's youthful population not to be idle, but to do something positive that would lead them into business.

Ms. Pratt said every moment in life is useful and, as such, "it is good for young people who are already noted for being energetic to do something right to transform their own lives and contribute to the welfare of their respective communities."

She made the remark at her business center near the Police Academy Road in Paynesville when this newspaper questioned her about her recent award received along with the Commissioner-General of Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Elfrieda S. Tamba, and four others in different categories, particularly for service to country in their respective capacities.

"My acceptance to come and run this business which calls for one to sit all through the day in the same environment is not just an easy challenge, but I did so to save myself from the embarrassments of waiting for someone else to provide money for me before I can do something essential," she said.

Ms. Pratt manages the JEK's Enterprise Corporation which sells modern household untensils and apparel for both men and women among other items. She holds a BA in Management from the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU). She served the Foundation for Community Initiatives (FCI) as a social worker in Sinoe County a year ago, but came back to Paynesville after the contract expired.

"I feel so sad when I see a young person who has so much energy to do a good job and make a difference gets involved into vices that will eventually retard their own progress," Ms. Pratt noted.

Ms. Pratt said she and her aunt, Mrs. Gbemie H. Kollie, who is the Deputy Minister for Planning at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, agreed about four months ago to run the business after spending months looking for work to no avail.

She said she will not relent in working hard to win more customers for the business as she always dreamt of owning a business.

Speaking to the Daily Observer via mobile phone from Bong County, Mrs. Gbeme H. Kollie, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JEK's Enterprise Corporation, said she is pleased with Ms. Pratt on grounds that she is focused and capable of elevating her business to praiseworthy standards. "I have nothing to worry about that business because Gertrude is trustworthy and patient. She is also creative and willing to sacrifice her energy and time to get it moving. With her support, JEK will certainly boom," Mrs Kollie noted.