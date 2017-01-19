Liberia: LTA Equips Court With U.S.$130K ICT Equipment

As part of plans to develop an electronic case management and information system for the judiciary, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) yesterday presented several ICT hardware and software valued at US$130,000 to the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice.

The equipment included computer servers, desktops and tablets, network switches and routers, enterprise scanners, printers and photocopiers, projectors and large screen LCD displays, wireless access points, operating software, anti-virus applications, and network fiber cables,.

In her presentation at the Temple of Justice, LTA's chairperson Angelique Weeks, said the items would help to make the court more efficient and effective in its disposition of cases in the wake of public outcry that commercial cases suffer extreme delays in their adjudication.

Ms. Weeks recalled that in February of last year, the LTA was approached by the World Bank to assess the possibility of collaborating with the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group to implement a pilot electronic justice (e-Justice) project.

This project, she explained, was intended to develop an electronic case management and information system for the Commercial Court.

"The concept notes shared with the LTA proposed an integrated approach to automating the entire court management process, from case filing to judgment and enforcement of court decisions," Weeks noted.

"This pilot e-justice system would automate a number of court functions and services, including proceedings, schedules, hearing dates, receipts of court fees, scanning of court documents, issuance of notices, preparation and publication of court orders and rulings, electronic signatures, electronic document management and record keeping."

Others, according to the LTA chair, are "communication with stakeholders and party litigants via email and online, and automated generation of statistical and management reports. The expected outcome of this automation would be an even more efficient and effective Commercial Court with superlative oversight by the Supreme Court.

"We are excited at the prospect of contributing in some way to the achievement of these objectives, particularly because of the work by the LTA, through the WARCIP Liberia Project, in establishing an e-Government Program Management Office at the Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications, and in developing an e-Work Permit application at the Ministry of Labor."

Weeks stated that emphasis on e-Government applications and systems is intended to bring greater efficiency to the services "this Government provides to its citizens and to enable improved feedback from the citizens to their Government."

She said the LTA is extremely pleased to deliver on its part of the collaborative effort with the IFC "by turning over these items and when all this equipment is installed and functioning, the LTA will be invited to see e-Justice in action."

Receiving the items, Chief Justice Francis Korkpor lauded the LTA for the presentation and assured them that the equipment would be used to enhance the work at the Commercial Court.

He called on other agencies to emulate "the good example of the LTA."