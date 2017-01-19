Liberia: Another Big Collabo

Baby Eye, a Liberian born/ US-based hip hop artist, just released 'Rih Rih' featuring one of hip hop's finest rap artists from Atlanta, Lil' Scrappy. And presently, vines are all over social media showing thousands of people now going, 'Rih rih rih rih rih rih'... that's what attracted LIB Life's interest.

A handful of Liberian artists have taken major leaps in their careers by teaming with some of the best names in show business. Quite recently, Flex of GProductions did a huge collaboration with pop/hip hop artist Akon that led into a record deal.

Born Alphanso Taylor in West Point, Baby Eye's newest release has put the young rapper on a whole new level, spotlighting the fact that his talent is 'promising' and growing fast.

Not long ago, Baby Eye released his 'I Go Hard' video, which earned some plays on Nigeria's Prime Time TV station. As the video traveled across the globe from TV to TV, so did his name.

But his career didn't start then.

It all went down when Baby Eye recorded his first two mixtapes and engineered it himself. With his brother closely in the shadows, Baby Eye performed at local shows within his city and attained massive airplay in several states in the US and went on to win NC 102 Jams' Artist of the Month.

Baby Eye's brother, SB, literally put his young 'star' on the radar. According to SB, "I watched him perform for the first time at a middle school talent show and then discovered a book full of songs that were written by him. So when he was much younger, I proceeded by getting home studio equipments and a set up in the basement. There, Baby Eye's journey to stardom started."

With the protection of his greatest support (SB), Baby Eye has gone on to work with acts like Young Swift who was signed to Akon's Konvict Label, but is now signed to LA Reid's So Epic Records; and the biggest joint effort with Lil Scrappy.

Meanwhile, Baby Eye is on the verge of releasing his new mixtape entitled '20/20,' kicking it off with this new banger featuring Atlanta's own Lil Scrappy titled 'Rih Rih.' A video shoot is set to be shot in Atlanta soon according to Baby Eye's manager, SB.

Baby Eye is also label mate with Jodi Clarke and together they're building up what they hope to be Liberia's top label, 'DopeMusic Empire.'