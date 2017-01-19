19 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Another Big Collabo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Claudia 'Emotionz' Smith

Baby Eye, a Liberian born/ US-based hip hop artist, just released 'Rih Rih' featuring one of hip hop's finest rap artists from Atlanta, Lil' Scrappy. And presently, vines are all over social media showing thousands of people now going, 'Rih rih rih rih rih rih'... that's what attracted LIB Life's interest.

A handful of Liberian artists have taken major leaps in their careers by teaming with some of the best names in show business. Quite recently, Flex of GProductions did a huge collaboration with pop/hip hop artist Akon that led into a record deal.

Born Alphanso Taylor in West Point, Baby Eye's newest release has put the young rapper on a whole new level, spotlighting the fact that his talent is 'promising' and growing fast.

Not long ago, Baby Eye released his 'I Go Hard' video, which earned some plays on Nigeria's Prime Time TV station. As the video traveled across the globe from TV to TV, so did his name.

But his career didn't start then.

It all went down when Baby Eye recorded his first two mixtapes and engineered it himself. With his brother closely in the shadows, Baby Eye performed at local shows within his city and attained massive airplay in several states in the US and went on to win NC 102 Jams' Artist of the Month.

Baby Eye's brother, SB, literally put his young 'star' on the radar. According to SB, "I watched him perform for the first time at a middle school talent show and then discovered a book full of songs that were written by him. So when he was much younger, I proceeded by getting home studio equipments and a set up in the basement. There, Baby Eye's journey to stardom started."

With the protection of his greatest support (SB), Baby Eye has gone on to work with acts like Young Swift who was signed to Akon's Konvict Label, but is now signed to LA Reid's So Epic Records; and the biggest joint effort with Lil Scrappy.

Meanwhile, Baby Eye is on the verge of releasing his new mixtape entitled '20/20,' kicking it off with this new banger featuring Atlanta's own Lil Scrappy titled 'Rih Rih.' A video shoot is set to be shot in Atlanta soon according to Baby Eye's manager, SB.

Baby Eye is also label mate with Jodi Clarke and together they're building up what they hope to be Liberia's top label, 'DopeMusic Empire.'

Liberia

Huge Amount of Counterfeit U.S. Dollars Flood Market in Bong County, Police Warns

Bong County Police Commander Fredrick Nepay has warned business people in the county to beware of counterfeit U.S.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.