Liberia: Eugenia Jelani Live in Jazz Concert

Eugenia Jelani, a Liberian jazz vocalist with a smooth, sultry and unique soprano voice, will be live in a one-day concert at the start of the weekend.

The jazz singer, whose unique voice allows an extensive repertoire of jazz, gospel and contemporary songs to which she adds her own style that can hold anyone down to their last breath, has been singing since her days at Cuttington University.

As a singer who can sing in Greek, Spanish and some African languages, Eugenia's songs tell stories of love and life.

Her song list, prepared just for her Liberia audience, includes songs like Fever, At last, I, Who Have Nothing, Summer Time, Neither One of Us, Malaika, Natural Woman, My Way, Feeling Good and much more.

Eugenia, who has performed in US states like New Jersey, Delaware and California, said the performance at this weekend's show will last for more than three hours.

"I promise to give my Liberian fans the best performance ever. I cannot talk much, all I'm asking is for them to come and see. I promise to thrill them all night," Eugenia said.

The Liberian star of sound booths and stages has performed at multiple private and prestigious events, receiving many accolades for her effort.

Before this upcoming concert, Eugenia collaborated with the Africa Methodist Episcopal University jazz band upon her return to Liberia to present "A Festive Evening of Jazz" on December 22, 2016.

In addition, she has also performed for diplomats, guests and citizens at President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's Annual New Year's Day open-house on January 1, 2017.

This weekend's concert, styled "An Evening to Remember," will go down on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the RLJ Kendeja Resort and Hotels.

Entrance fees are US$50 dollars (advance purchase, includes food + 1 drink) and US$60 during the night of the show.

Ms. KoKo, a sassy local artist, will also be adding her own unique flavor to this already great line-up, offering two great talents for the price of one.

According to the event organizer, the concert will end the next day, and will kick off by 8:00pm.

For more information, visit the event's page: https://on.spingo.com/e/jazz_RLJ_resort or contact: eugenia@eugeniasings.com