Liberia: Two License Plate Processors in Operation At MoT

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Monday, January 9, announced the arrival of two license plate processors in the country. This means license plates will no longer be processed abroad as used to be the case.

Transport Minister Sam Wlue told journalists during a brief display that the ministry will not accept any excuses from vehicle owners who ply the streets without license plates.

"It is only lawful that you ply the streets with your car bearing its license plates. Any car moving through the streets without a license plate is illegal and for such offense, the police will pull you over and you will have to pay a fine," he warned.

Minister Wlue said drivers with license plates on their cars as well those licensed to drive are okay for security purposes.

He added that Union Strong Group, a solar power renewable energy distributor and integrator now operating in Liberia, is MOT's partner for processing the plates.

Transport Deputy Minister for Rail Juanita Traub Bropleh said information purported by many people that there are no plates at the Ministry must now be put aside.

"I hope the public can now see for themselves that the Ministry does have plates because we have started our inspection in Monrovia and will be going to other parts of the country to do the same. We want every car to have a plate as it plies the streets because we need the revenue to run this government and safeguard the lives of both passengers and drivers," Mrs. Bropleh stated.

Union Strong Group (USG) head of operations Richard Neon said the two machines are sufficient because a set of 400 plates (800 plates at 2 per vehicle) are produced every day.

Mr. Neon said every USG staff member is a Liberian that has been trained to do his or her job at the Ministry.

"We have trained them for approximately three weeks and they go through safety measures as they do their job each day," he noted.

He said there are stringent security measures which are sufficient to safeguard the job and the plates produced.

The Ministry of Transport is yet to reveal how much was spent to purchase the two license plate-producing machines as well as the process that got Union Strong selected for the project.