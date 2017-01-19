18 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Typhoid Claims Another Victim in Harare - Report

The typhoid outbreak that hit Zimbabwe in recent months has killed a 13-year-old girl, as fears escalated that the disease might spread to other parts of the country, a report said on Wednesday.

According to SABC, the latest casualty occurred in Mbare, a township on the outskirts of the country's capital Harare.

Recent heavy rains that hit the southern African country reportedly further elevated fears of a major outbreak.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Saviour Kasukuwere laid the blame on "city authorities".

Kasukuwere accused city authorities of failing failed to collect refuse and threatened to "take action" against them.

"The situation here is deplorable. We have guys who are hands off. They don't even know where the steering wheel is. There is no interest in the affairs of the town. It's shocking!," Kasukuwere was cited as saying.

A recent News24 report indicated that some ratepayers and consumers in Harare blamed the outbreak on the dirty water that they were allegedly drinking.

