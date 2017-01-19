Namibia: Lands Ministry Refuses to Withdraw Land Bill

THE land reform ministry has ruled out the possibility of withdrawing the Land Bill pending the convening of the second national land conference later this year.

Chrispin Matongela, the land reform spokesperson, yesterday told The Namibian that any withdrawal of the bill could only happen if such a "directive came from the higher office".

He was responding to calls made by concerned groups on Monday where they demanded that the Land Bill should not be retabled in the National Assembly until comprehensive consultations have been done.

Matongela, however, asked: "How can we put on hold all activities of the ministry over something that still has to be discussed?"

He was quick, however, to state that the ministry was not disregarding public sentiment by ruling out the possibility of the withdrawal of the proposed law, which land reform minister Utoni Nujoma had tabled in parliament in November last year.

"We're listening and understanding their plight, but the ministry equally cannot halt all its land reform activities, including the passing of the bill, because of a pending land conference," he stated.

He furthermore explained that the proposed law's main objective was to consolidate the provisions of various laws into one statute. These laws are the Agriculture Commercial Land Reform Act of 1995, and the Communal Land Reform Act of 2002. The new law would also include provisions that would benefit all Namibians in terms of land purchases and development funding.

In addition, Matongela said it would include a clause which would extend the powers of the land tribunal to deal with all disputes regarding land.

He argued that the bill would be re-tabled for amendments if issues arose around land reform policies, laws and programmes at the second national land conference.

Matongela conceded that ministerial budgetary constraints resulted in the indefinite postponement of the second national land conference, which was slated for November last year, adding that organising and holding such an event this year would not be a problem for the ministry.

"If we got a directive (on the availability of funds), we will convene the second land reform conference," he said, adding that government had prioritised the holding of the conference as one of the key activities for this year.

Furthermore, Matongela noted that the ministry had laws in place since the 1991 national land conference to deal with land issues.

"We have laws in place to exist as a ministry, and if there are changes after the land conference, amendments will be effected," he said.

Matongela said the ministry has extended the deadline for submissions on the Land Bill until 16 February after realising it had invited submissions for the bill during the festive period and a week before parliament would go on recess.

"We realise no constructive response would have been forthcoming from the public as they were already in a festive mood," he said. The initial final date for written submissions was 16 January. Uhuru Dempers, the convener of the land reform group Namibia Non-governmental Organisations Forum (Nangof), yesterday described government's decision as an unfortunate one.

"It is logical that the Land Bill be put on hold until after the land conference has taken place. It shows government is not taking the land conference seriously," he said.

Dempers further said they will have to lobby members of parliament to ensure that the Land Bill is not re-introduced in parliament."That is the thing with having different structures in government, if the executives disagree, we can approach the legislature," he said.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Ovaherero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro said the decision is regrettable.

"Government will live to regret this knee-jerk response to a very reasonable request from its citizens. How on earth do you in a democracy legislature, without getting input from the affected stakeholders, convene a national land conference after you have passed the law to obtain their view?" he asked.

He said government is inviting unnecessary confrontation with sections of the most deprived people in our society at a time when it can ill afford to do so.

"This is obviously putting the cart before the horses and most certainly not a democratic way to formulate policy, almost thirty years after independence," he said.

Rukoro also said he hopes that sanity will prevail soon and that parliament will do the right thing and seek input on the bill from the affected stakeholders, especially traditional leaders as required by law.

- luqman@namibian.com.na