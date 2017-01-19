Liberia: Alexander Cummings Looking Forward to Forming Coalition

Monrovia — The Alternative National Congress political leader, Alexander Cummings, reaffirms that he wants to lead a coalition to the upcoming election.

The former Coca-Cola international executive made the disclosure when he appeared live on South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Morning show.

"There are 22 parties but not all are going to feed candidate, we are considering coalition. I'm not prepared to not lead one of those coalitions."

"My goal is to work with others not just to win but to govern because we want an inclusive government, I want to lead a coalition not work for one," Cummings said.

During the televised interview Cummings talked about the state of peace in Liberia, the Gambian crisis, the role of Liberia on the continent and the question of his citizenship.

Cumming explained that Liberia has made significant gains over the years adding that the country was not prepared to reverse those gains.

"It has been eleven years since we had peace, ten years is enough to not revert to instability," he said.

"We have cross that mark already, Liberia is as free as it has ever been in history and I think that goes well for the future of the country, security and peace in Liberia."

Speaking about the Gambian post-election saga, Cummings said, "Giving up power is the best option for President Yaya Jammeh".

"In the case of Gambia, I think when you lose an election I think you should walk away."

"I think too often African leaders don't want to give up power, a different direction is always good for a nation and organization," the ANC political leader suggested.

"So I will encouraged the President to peacefully work away, I will encouraged him to live up to the concession."

The ANC political leader maintained that he is a Liberian not an American as rumored by many of his opposition in Liberia.

"I'm not an American, I'm a Liberian, I have always been a Liberian, I often say I was born Liberian, I am a Liberian, will die Liberian hopefully long time from now,

I am eligible to run and I'm comfortable that I will win the elections," Cummings said.

Cummings explained that in spite of his international career, he had always been a Liberian, adding that he hasn't left Liberia.

"I have been in and out of Liberia; I have been engaged with the society."

"I understand the challenge, I grew up there, most of my education was in Liberia, most of my values are from that country I'm very connected to the Liberian people and I understand the challenges of the country," Cummings said.

"The sacrifice I'm about to make is worth it, because everything I'm today is because of my country and I'm under obligation to do that I really don't think I've been away," he added.

Cummings thinks Liberia deserves a different kind of leader, adding that he brings the skills of consistent delivering of results, holding people accountable and making choices.

"Like we listen to customers, you need to listen to the citizens, having all these skills in transforming Liberia, I'm very committed to our people," Cummings said.

He later outlined Liberia's role in the formation of several international organization and the burden it carried as only independent nation in Africa back then.

"The beginning of the OAU actually started in Liberia Sanniquellie, Liberia is a good maritime country, there are many first that we have and are proud of," he said.

"I think for several reasons, one, we have a mixed history of leadership and we have to do it on our own to be the first nation that brought its own challenges," he asserted.