Liberia: 'Huge Amount of Counterfeit Money Flood Market in Bong County'

Gbarnga — Bong County Police Commander Fredrick Nepay has warned business people in the county to beware of counterfeit U.S. dollars reportedly flooding the market.

Nepay told the Liberia News Agency in Gbarnga Tuesday that criminals have put a huge amount of counterfeit United States dollars on the market to exchange for Liberian dollars.

He said those in the act have noticed that business people are eager to get more United States dollars for foreign transactions so these criminals are taking advantage of the situation to flood the market with the fake notes.

The Bong County Police chief disclosed that Police have arrested several criminals with over US$400 counterfeit banknotes, adding that those arrested are currently in detention and will be sent to court for trial shortly.

He called on residents of Bong County not to hide or collaborate with criminals, warning that they are dangerous.