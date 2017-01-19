19 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Djibouti Backs Amina for AU Commission Chair Position

Djibouti today affirmed its support for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Minister Amina Mohamed's candidature for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

Djibouti Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said it was time for the East African region to clinch the AUC top position.

He said Ms Mohamed is the best candidate the continental body has ever had. Mr Youssouf is also Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh's special envoy.

"Ambassador Mohamed is the most capable candidate and we are optimistic she will emerge the winner. Her victory will inject transformative leadership that will energize the AUC for the benefit of the continent and the East African region," said Mr Youssouf.

He was speaking at State House, Nairobi on Thursday when he delivered a special message to President Uhuru Kenyatta from President Guelleh.

President Kenyatta welcomed Djibouti's support, saying Ms Mohamed is a candidate with vast experience who will steer the AUC to greater achievement.

The President urged the region to work together in drumming up support for the CS.

President Kenyatta and the Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister also discussed the situation in South Sudan and Somalia and expressed the need for concrete efforts to entrench peace and stability in the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Ms Mohamed and Principal Secretary Monica Juma.

