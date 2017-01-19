Kenya: Voter Registration Numbers Unimpressive - IEBC

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said it had registered about 2,000 voters daily in each county on average since Monday.

This translates to about 200,000 listings so far in the Mass Voter Registration (MVR).

However, the average of 2,000 voters (provisional figures) was recorded only in 43 counties which had submitted their figures by Tuesday evening.

"When you look at the initial figures you get a feeling that we are only doing 2,000 voters per day per county," IEBC Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba explained.

However, on the first day, the commission faced several logistical challenges that contributed somewhat to the low registration recorded.

Four counties of Tana River, Lamu, Turkana and Laikipia had not submitted a record of registration for the two days due to logistical challenges.

According to Chiloba 68 of the 7,793 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits deployed for the exercise malfunctioned.

"More than 99 percent of the kits performed well and the challenges that were experienced were also expected given that BVR kits were purchased five years ago," he said.

But he assured the country that the commission had a backup to replace all faulty BVR kits.

For IEBC to reach its target of registering six million voters during the last phase of the MVR that will run up to February 14, Chiloba explained that a minimum of 200,000 voters need to be registered daily henceforth.

The commission appreciated efforts employed by various players in encouraging Kenyans to register as voters and urged them to keep up with the same spirit to ensure the six million target is reached.

Chiloba however warned aspirants for various positions to desist from using the IEBC logo when mobilising people to register as voters.

He said such a gesture was likely to send the wrong signal or assumption likely to imply that IEBC had endorsed particular candidates.

"We also strongly advice against using the IEBC brand on your posters especially the aspirants because it might give a wrong impression that the commission has endorsed those particular candidates," he cautioned.

The public was also advised to seek registration at Huduma Centres in the counties.

For Kenyans living outside the country, Chiloba said the commission will announce if it will be possible for them to register as voters once the MVR ends in February.

IEBC hopes to register 22 million voters for the August 8 General Election tasking it with the burden of reaching out to six million of the nine million Kenyans with Identity Cards.