Liberia: Voices - Liberians React to Lonestar Cell/MTN Halt to Three Days 'Free' Calls

The cutting of the three days free call by Lone Star Cell/MTN recently has generated aggrieve reactions from many Liberians who already say they are experience serious economic constraints due to the devaluation of the Liberian dollar coupled with economic factors. The company continues to argue that it is in line with new US$O.1 tariff recently added to every voice call.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has summon the Liberian Telecommunication Authority and Lone Star to appear before the august body on Thursday, January 19 to answer questions over its decision to cancel the three days free calls promotion. FrontPage Africa has been sampling the views of some university students about the cancellation of the free calls by Lone Star cell and how it impacts their lives.

Ben H. Nyemah: Firstly I am very much disappointed when it comes to the GSM Companies with regard to the free call aspect where we had the opportunities where we have to make lot of calls, and then out of a sudden, they cut all the offers, and decided to limit it to 20 minutes for three days. The decision was abrupt and not in the interest of the subscribers. On the other hand I am very disappointed in the government. Every business wants to make profit. So if you increase taxes on the GSM companies, and at the end of the day, you expect them to take measures that will make them to get profit. I would like to recommend to the government to have mercy on the GSM companies. This is because our country is already poverty driven. We have masses who are struggling already. So the government should see reason in reducing the taxes on the GSM Companies.

Patience Conway: Lonestar is just selfish. If it were my one, they won't get any customer in Liberia. This is because I have already moved to Cellcom. The tax was not place on you alone. So, why should you take such hasty decision? Why Cellcom can't take the same decision? I think they are the mastermind behind this whole thing.

Kelvin Z. Bartuah, Jr: I feel disenchanted about the increment of tax on the GSM Companies. I am very much disappointed in the Legislature. When you levy tax, the people have no alternatives, but to take decision that would be in their interest. Besides you do business to gain. So we are appealing to the Legislature let they cut down the taxes; or else the masses will suffer. We are already used to this three days free call.

Moses B. Williams (Accounting student, University of Liberia): I believe the house of Legislature is not actually working in the interest of the people that elected them. They are actually chasing the brown envelops, instead of working for us, the people that they are representing. That's why they are increasing taxes and we the commoners continue to live in abject poverty. Because they are opportune to get scratch as allowance, they decided to take decision that will affect us. So at the end of the day, we the commoners who are depending on the three days have been eradicated by Lonestar Cell/MTN. And looking at Benoni Urey who wants to be a President and having share within Lonestar Cell/MTN. As a true son of the soil, I think he should be advocating for us. Instead of doing that, he's sitting there allowing Lonestar Cell/MTN to hurt us. I think it's a disgrace. And as such we cannot make him president for this country.

John E. Davis Jr. (Student, Electronic Engineering, Stella Maris Polytechnic University): I feel so much disappointed with the company that I am subscribing with; which is Lonestar Cell/MTN. I think Lonestar should have responded in a mature and better manner than cutting down the three days unlimited calls. I think the government too should see reason to intervene or we will continue to shift the blame on them.

P. Amadou Sarnoe: I think the decision for Lonestar to change the three day unlimited call to twenty minutes was based on their business strategy. The essence of business is to maximize profit. Lonestar and Cellcom are GSM Companies; but they have different scope of operations and different management strategies. So no one should compare the two companies. I believe Lonestar will come up with another strategy. They are just carrying on adjustment in response to the tax placed on them by the government. For me I stand firm with Lonestar and blamed the government. Because the more you increase taxes, the more you suffer you citizens. They should stop increasing taxes. The government should revisit their decision.