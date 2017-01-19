Namibia: Eye Surgeon Says Girl's Eye Cancer Can Spread to the Brain

AN EYE surgeon yesterday said the Windhoek toddler whose eye was removed and who looks likely to lose the other one as well suffers from retinolblastoma, a rare malignant tumour of the retina which affects young children.

Angel Molokwan was diagnosed with cancer last year, and had her left eye removed at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

Her mother, Erica Molokwan, told The Namibian in a story published yesterday that she did not want her daughter to lose the other eye as well. She said this after Angel's left temple started swelling, and the doctors advised her that the other eye should also be taken out.

Dr Helena Ndume, head of the ophthalmology department at the Windhoek Central Hospital, however, told The Namibian that Angel's condition, if it was retinolblastoma, was serious.

Ndume said they had dealt with cases before where they had to remove a child's one eye, and monitor the condition closely to make sure it did not spread to the other eye. In case the cancer spreads to the other eye, chances were that the cancer would reach the brain at some stage.

"It is difficult for us doctors to tell a mother that we have to remove both eyes," Ndume said. "One has to be very sure." Angel's mother said although she did not doubt the diagnosis, she would be happy to have a second opinion. Ndume said she did not have a problem with this because she understands her decision.

Meanwhile, a number of people have expressed sympathy for little Angel, and offered help in both cash and kind. A medical aid provider, Namibia Health Plan , has reached out to The Namibian for Erica Molokwan's contact details. Similarly, the Cancer Association of Namibia has pledged to assist once young Angel's medical needs had been established. Also, a local law firm, Nambahu Associates, said they too wanted to be of assistance to the Molokwans.

Other individuals also contacted this newspaper, offering to help. The mother said she appreciated the public's sympathy and support. "The phone calls have been coming in the whole morning, with people saying they want to help," Molokwan said.