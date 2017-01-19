Kenyans Can Now Pay for Government Services Using Huduma Prepaid Card

Nairobi — The government has launched a cashlite card dubbed Huduma card that will be used for payments of various services.

The prepaid card will be a vital empowerment tool for youth and women by allowing them to access vital government services such as National Hospital Insurance Fund and National Social Security Fund and other government disbursements such as National Youth Service.

The card was officially launched by the Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki who says issuance and registration for the card will free for all Kenyans above 18 years.

The Huduma Card is the country's first Government owned multi-purpose social card that is also a payment gateway to provide a variety of electronic services and facilitate electronic processing of payments by card users for both public and private sector services.

"The Huduma Card is a clear indication of how strategic collaborations between the Government of Kenya and private sector can be beneficial to the citizenry," she stated, adding that the card will also allow access to very affordable financial transaction services such as withdrawal of money and payment of commuter fares with ease through solutions such as the Pamoja solution.

The cashlite system is in collaboration between Huduma and private sector players such as Diamond Trust Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank, Pamoja and Matatu Owners Association.

Pamoja is a cash lite and organized eco-system to the commuter transport industry in Kenya, which has been developed by Diamond Trust Bank in collaboration with Pamoja Bus and Matatu operators.

Several previous prepaid cards by the private and public sector - including the 1963 card - haven't been received widely by the public but Huduma card could be a game changer if the Government makes it the only payment method.