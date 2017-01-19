19 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to End Leadership Crisis in Universities

By Misbahu Bashir

Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu yesterday asked governing councils of universities to ensure accountability with a view to ending unnecessary leadership crisis.

The minster spoke on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating the gverning councils of University of Port Harcourt and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, which were recently constituted by the government.

The councils of the two institutions were dissolved in 2016 following leadership crisis.

The minister said the situation where "vice chancellors and their pro-chancellors would become regular visitors Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) because of allegations of mismanagement is very unhealthy for the system".

He directed the councils to henceforth submit comprehensive situation reports on their activities to the ministry through National Universities Commission at the end of every quarter and that a reporting template would be sent to all the universities.

In separate development, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) will be installed in the venues of the computer based Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to forestall cheating.

