South Africa: Gambia Crisis - South Africa's Silence Condemnable

press release

The DA calls on the South African government to break its silence on the escalating crisis in the Gambia, and issue a strong statement against the dictatorial conduct of Mr Jammeh.

The Department of International Relation and Cooperation's last statement on the crisis was released on 12 January 2017.

More than a week later, with the prospect of a military intervention increasing, it is shameful that President Jacob Zuma and his Minister have not issued a firm statement, and as the DA called for yesterday, summoned the Gambian Ambassador in Pretoria to expressly state South Africa's deep concern.

In fact, the only statement emanating from the department yesterday was to announce that the DIRCO Minister has been focused on a back-to-school campaign in the Free State, where she will be at 12 pm today. It is clear that despite this falling within her portfolio, Ms Nkoana-Mashabane is simply not bothered.

Likewise, African Union Chairperson, Dr Dlamini-Zuma should spend more time dealing with this crisis and less time campaigning for the ANC leadership - certainly while she still occupies the position.

As was the case with the violence in Burundi and the DRC, our government and the ANC lack the courage and determination to speak up for human rights and democracy. Instead, they obsess about the DA, and who our public representatives meet, and where.

It's time for them to end their hypocrisy and recommit to a foreign policy underpinned by human rights, commitment to peace and democracy, and investment that will create jobs in South Africa.

Stevens Mokgalapa

Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation