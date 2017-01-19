South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested and One Shot Dead During Shootout With Police

press release

On Tuesday, 17 January 2017 at about 10:30 Empangeni Crime Intelligence conducted crime intelligence driven operations at KwaMbonambi area when they received information about four heavily armed wanted suspects in a house at Macekane area, KwaMbonambi.

The members followed up information assisted by Special Task Force unit since the suspects were armed and dangerous. On arrival at the identified house, police approached it and it is alleged that the occupants of the house opened fire towards the members and the members retaliated, fatally wounding one suspect. Two other suspects were arrested and the last one managed to escape and fled the scene. Unlicensed firearms including three 9mm pistols, shotgun and air rifle with ammunition were recovered. The arrested suspects were charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They were linked to a group of suspects who are allegedly involved in hijacking KZN Department vehicles and others in the area and take them across the border.

Suspects were linked to a hijacking of a KZN Department of Health vehicle which was hijacked at Shayamoya area, KwaMbonambi this month. The suspects were also linked to another KZN Department vehicle which was hijacked at Mtunzini area this month. The members are still investigating to establish if they are not wanted for other hijackings where vehicles are taken across the border. The arrested suspects age 30 and 35 will appear in the KwaMbonambi Magistrate's Court Today, 19 January 2017 facing possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal praised the members for their dedication and commitment in confronting the armed suspects and managed to arrest them. 'Our crime intelligence unit and detectives will work around the clock in tracing the one who escaped. I want to warn criminals that they must not shoot at police when police intend to apprehend them for any crimes. They rather surrender because the police will defend themselves if being attacked, he said.