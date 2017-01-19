South Africa: SABC Ad Hoc Committee Decides Not to Invite Mr Motsoeneng As Witness

document

The South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) Group Executive for Corporate Affairs, Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng, will not be invited to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee on the SABC Board Inquiry.

The Committee reached this decision after deliberating on the submission by Committee Member Mr Nqabayomzi Kwankwa that Mr Motsoeneng should be invited to appear before the Committee so that he could respond to the allegations of witnesses.

Committee Member Mr Narend Singh said that the Committee was not established to discipline Mr Motsoeneng, but to fix the affairs of the SABC at the board level. He emphasised that Mr Motsoeneng has the opportunity to submit his side of the story in writing to the Committee, should he wish to do so, as does any other member of the public.

In his submission, Mr Kwankwa argued that the Committee should invite Mr Motsoeneng, as it did with two former SABC Board chairpersons, Dr Ben Ngubane and Ms Ellen Tshabalala. They were added to the witness list as their names featured prominently during the testimony of witnesses appearing before the Committee.

The Committee has taken a decision to not invite any further witnesses. Members of the public and witnesses may still submit any additional information in writing. Members of the Committee are now considering and deliberating on the working document in order to produce a first draft report.