19 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Mozambique Rains - One Dead, Thousands Affected

A child died when a building partially collapsed due to heavy rains in Mozambique, where hundreds of families have had to be moved to higher ground after their houses flooded, it was reported on Wednesday.

Noticias Online said that the child, whose age was not given, died in the central city of Chimoio when the wall of a house fell down.

Heavy rains that have pounded central and southern Mozambique in recent days have wreaked havoc, destroying schools, buildings, churches and at least one bridge, according to the report.

Quoting INGC, the national institute for disaster management, Noticias said 16 000 families had been affected by the rains across five provinces.

At least 200 families have been displaced in Chimoio and surrounding districts.

Families have meanwhile been evacuated in and around the southern city of Maxixe after their homes flooded, Noticias says, without giving a precise figure. There is a risk of more flooding in the area.

State news agency AIM is reporting that torrential rains in central Sofala province have rendered a number of roads impassable, with locals forced to move around in motorboats and canoes.

Source: News24

