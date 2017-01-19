South Africa: Gauteng Makes Progress in Placing Learners

Pretoria — The Gauteng Department of Education says the number of unplaced learners, whose parents applied online, has been drastically reduced to 7 092.

Of these placements, 3 930 are Grade 1 learners and 3 162 are Grade 8.

However, 12 821 new applications have been received by the department through walk-ins at the admission centres. Of these, 7 820 are for Grade 1 and 5 001 are for Grade 8.

As at 17 January 2017, the total number of unplaced learners is 19 913 combined with online and walk-in applications.

To date, 312 088 applications were processed online and 304 996 leaners have been placed, with 175 827 Grade 1 placements and 136 088 Grade 8.

"The department is prioritising the placement of learners that applied online and where there is adequate space, parents that have walked in will be accommodated.

"The Head of Department has not declared schools full as districts are still finding spaces where offers of placements were not confirmed and learners have relocated to new residential areas.

"We reiterate our deep sense of empathy with the parents whose children are still not placed and commit to accelerate placement to at least eliminate the backlog of online applications. Unfortunately, for parents that have just walked into our operations centres, this may take a while," the department said in a statement.

According to the department, the reason for the delay in placement is the overwhelming demand for spaces where schools are completely full.

"This makes it hard to accommodate the child in the first school of choice of a parent. We appeal to parents to accept the offers being given by districts.

"Another reason has been administrative delays. For example, schools not updating placement data on time and the intense process of verifying the placement information submitted by schools to our districts. Districts had to ensure that schools followed the admission regulations and turned back submitted lists where discrepancies were found," the department said.

Some schools attempted to resist the new system in order to maintain past practices and to that end, some ran a parallel admission process.

The department has had to intervene in the admissions of two schools in Pretoria.

"We are pleased that after our interventions, Overkruin and Montana Hoërskool will accept learners to study in English. The department met the SGB of both schools and community members last night to find common ground on the admission issues," the department said.

The department said late applications have also added to the delay. It received more than 70 000 online applications after the deadline of 1 June 2016 passed.

"We are encouraged by the work of our district officials working in 62 operations centres to assist parents," the department said.

The department said is was grateful for the cooperation it received from parents that heeded the call to use the online system.

High admission demand regions

The department is currently experiencing a high admission pressure in the following areas:

Ekurhuleni South - Palm Ridge, Eden Park, Brackenhurst, Brackendowns, Alberton, Germiston and Boksburg.

Ekurhuleni North - Edenvale, Edenglen, Birchleigh, Birch Acres, Norkem Park, Olifantsfontein, Crystal Park, Actonville, Tembisa and Benoni.

Gauteng East - Selcourt, Selpark, Springs CBD and Tsakane.

Gauteng North - Klipdrift and Cullinan.

Tshwane North -Montana, Rietondale, Overkruin and Northridge.

Tshwane South- Sunnyside.

Tshwane West- Akasia, Theresapark, Danville, Mayville, Capital Park, Pretoria Gardens, Soshanguve, Garankuwa.

Johannesburg East - Midrand, Halfway House and Waterfall City.

Johannesburg North -Bryanston, Randburg, Cosmo City and Diepsloot.

Johannesburg Central- Mondeor, Ridgeway Turffontein, Rosettenville, Freedom Park, Eldorado Park and Lenasia.

Johannesburg South - Glenanda, Mulberton, Hillbrow/Yeoville and the Hill.

Johannesburg West- Florida, Roodepoort, Hendrik Potgieter suburbs, Tshepisong, Braamfischerville and Luferheng,

Gauteng West-Randfontein and Krugersdorp

To alleviate pressure in these areas, the department is implementing the following interventions:

A total of 603 Alternative Construction Technology classrooms to accommodate the learners in the high pressure schools will be delivered.

Schools are using Libraries, Halls and Specialist Rooms as learning spaces in the interim.

Single medium schools in high pressure areas are accommodating all learners.

Neighbouring schools are sharing unplaced learners.

Districts are facilitating cross-border transfers where applicable.

Where schools cannot accommodate learners, the department will introduce transport to the closest schools with spaces.

Online applications make planning better, department says

The department received numerous requests from parents to revert to the manual system.

The department opted for the online applications for Grades 1 and 8 for ease of planning and elimination of queues at schools. Despite the initial teething problems, the objectives set for the system have largely been met.

The department plans to continue with online applications in 2017 with respect to the 2018 academic year for applications for Grade 1 and 8.

It said important lessons were recorded with the 2016 experience and the system will be refined to incorporate these lessons.

More schools to be built

In a bid to address school shortages in the province, the department is preparing to deliver eight new brick and mortar schools, 12 new Alternative Construction Technology (ACT) schools, 603 additional ACT classrooms (ordinary and LSEN - learners with special educational needs), 314 Grade R classrooms and 160 toilet blocks in 2017 to address the pressure.

Seventy-four ACT classrooms were relocated to schools in high admission pressure areas to alleviate overcrowding.

Academic year off to good start

The 2017 school year started off relatively smoothly with a limited number of incidences reported, resulting in sound functionality in the province.

"The progressive approach of school readiness monitoring ensured that teaching and learning commenced on day one. This again shows the worth of starting applications well ahead of the state of the school year," the department said.

Learning and Teaching Support Material (LTSM) has been provided to 95% to section 21 schools (schools that can procure for themselves) and 100% delivery in section 20 schools (schools where the department procures centrally).

Help for underperforming schools

"The department is concerned about underperforming schools that only managed to obtain less than 50% in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination.

The following interventions are in place to assist underperforming schools:

The department will closely monitor learner and teacher attendance and punctuality.

Ensure proper governance of the school and ensure quality of teaching and learning take place.

Provide all the required resources with regards to LTSM and ICT (tablets, smartboards, among others).

Monitor school safety and discipline.

Engender parental and community involvement.

The department said all top three learners in no-fee schools in the township will receive a full bursary covering tuition fees, accommodation and textbooks.