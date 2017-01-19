South Africa: Dawie Kriel Summonsed to Appear Before Equality Court

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party in its firm resolve to eradicate all kinds of racism from South Africa immediately instituted legal action against Mr Dawie Kriel in the Durban Magistrates Court after his purported racist utterances against the Indian community resident in this country.

IFP Chief Whip in Parliament, Mr Narend Singh, MP, said, "Racism in any way, shape, or form will not be tolerated. It is socially divisive and tears at the very fabric of the society we are striving to create in our rainbow nation,"

"The alleged racist utterances made by Mr Kriel on a certain social media platform cannot go unchallenged, and if found to be true, then without legal consequence. It is in this vein that the IFP has caused summons to issued out against Mr Kriel in the Equality court situate in Durban,"

"Mr Kriel has already been served with said summons by the Sheriff of the court and has until the 21st February to present his opposition[if any] to the presiding magistrate in this matter, where after the matter will either be decided upon by the court or set down for further oral representation," concluded Singh, MP.