South Africa: P3 - Mandela Relative in Court Over Child Support

A relative of former president Nelson Mandela appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Family Court on Thursday for allegedly failing to pay child support.

The 25-year-old man was charged with contempt of court for breaching a maintenance court order, police spokesperson Lieutenant Kay Makhubela said outside the court.

He was arrested last Thursday and kept in custody. Makhubela said his lawyer might have applied for bail ahead of the hearing.

The mother of his child told reporters outside the court that she needed to be a voice for her three-year-old daughter.

"We just need the child to be supported. The Mandela family has been supportive of me, however we need him to take a stand," she said.

She said the case had been pending for the past two years.

"I am not fighting. It has been difficult supporting the baby alone," she said.

The matter was adjourned to February 21.

