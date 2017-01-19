19 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: P3 - Mandela Relative in Court Over Child Support

Tagged:

Related Topics

A relative of former president Nelson Mandela appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Family Court on Thursday for allegedly failing to pay child support.

The 25-year-old man was charged with contempt of court for breaching a maintenance court order, police spokesperson Lieutenant Kay Makhubela said outside the court.

He was arrested last Thursday and kept in custody. Makhubela said his lawyer might have applied for bail ahead of the hearing.

The mother of his child told reporters outside the court that she needed to be a voice for her three-year-old daughter.

"We just need the child to be supported. The Mandela family has been supportive of me, however we need him to take a stand," she said.

She said the case had been pending for the past two years.

"I am not fighting. It has been difficult supporting the baby alone," she said.

The matter was adjourned to February 21.

Source: News24

South Africa

State 'Not Seeking Surveillance' With Cybersecurity Bill

The Cabinet-approved cybercrimes and cybersecurity bill's final draft will not give any power for the State Security… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.